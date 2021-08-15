$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report $20.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.98 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $83.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.56 million to $92.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.82 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $95.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $694,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 388.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

