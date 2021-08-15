20,000 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in East West Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,085,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.98. 745,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.94.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

