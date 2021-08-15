$21.04 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $21.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.59 million and the lowest is $20.41 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $21.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

