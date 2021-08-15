21,638 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $139.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

