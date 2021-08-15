22,350 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Bought by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 577.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,331,000 after buying an additional 3,695,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in TC Energy by 238.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,323,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,032. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

