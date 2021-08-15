232,758 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 232,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Ranpak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308,389 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at $6,580,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -221.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

