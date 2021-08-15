26,026 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BX traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.
About The Blackstone Group
The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
