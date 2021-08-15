26,026 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE BX traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.