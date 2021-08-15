268,000 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,000. UDR accounts for approximately 3.5% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.09% of UDR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 128.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 110.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 907,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.49. 1,426,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.01, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

