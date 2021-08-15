27,376 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. 69,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

