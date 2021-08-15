$3.44 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.91. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $2.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.59. 302,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

