$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to post $3.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $11.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $15.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELMS. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.66 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

