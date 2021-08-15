$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.31 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.