$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report sales of $306.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $282.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $103,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $3,406,072. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.