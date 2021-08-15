30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Short Interest Down 60.7% in July

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of 30DC stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. 30DC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
30DC Company Profile
