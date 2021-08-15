30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Short Interest Down 60.7% in July

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of 30DC stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. 30DC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

30DC, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile software solutions. The firm’s principal product is MagCast Mobile Publishing Platform, which is used for the creation of mobile magazine apps and facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions.

