$31.70 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post sales of $31.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $34.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $345.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In related news, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $110,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,603 shares of company stock valued at $421,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $7,145,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

