$357.63 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post sales of $357.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.94 million and the lowest is $356.55 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $217.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OSH stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,747.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $201,544,983.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock worth $488,622,665. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.