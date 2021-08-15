3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TGOPF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

