3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGOPY. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.71 target price on 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

3i Group stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

