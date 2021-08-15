$4.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.53 and the highest is $5.10. McKesson reported earnings of $4.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $20.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $20.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $21.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 35.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $198.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.57. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

