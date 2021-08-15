40,150 Shares in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

BATS:ICOW opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73.

