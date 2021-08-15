$408.75 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $408.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.00 million and the lowest is $382.50 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $632.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 136,698 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

