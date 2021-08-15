43,000 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Bought by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. EPR Properties accounts for approximately 0.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.06% of EPR Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 397,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,110. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

