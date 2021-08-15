44,500 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000. Medtronic makes up 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $128.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

