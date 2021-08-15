456,877 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,474,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 379,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,758. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.