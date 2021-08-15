4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,349 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

BSCL remained flat at $$21.09 during midday trading on Friday. 273,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,335. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10.

