4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 818,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 152,501 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 631,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 50,954 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 466,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 417,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 378,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,852. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59.

