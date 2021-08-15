4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $447.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

