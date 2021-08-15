4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,833 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.