4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES One Day Trading Volume Tops $421,837.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $421,837.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00867603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00104690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043793 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.