$5.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce earnings per share of $5.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90. FedEx reported earnings of $4.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $21.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $23.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $24.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $3,848,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 52-week low of $201.86 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

