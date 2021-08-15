500,000 Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $34,651,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at about $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at about $19,800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at about $16,830,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at about $14,850,000.

Shares of LCAHU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

