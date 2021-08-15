507,339 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 507,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $20,780,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $5,613,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Shares of JCICU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

