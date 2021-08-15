55,113 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,407. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.