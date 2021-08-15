558,511 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 558,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.72% of Pioneer Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $486,000.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

