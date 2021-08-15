56,292 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Air by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $90.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

