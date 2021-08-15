564,923 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 564,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHCAU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,274,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,969,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,096,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,992,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

