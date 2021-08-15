56,500 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $110.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock worth $1,966,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.