568,460 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 568,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSAAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,742,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

