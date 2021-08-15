570,654 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 570,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.97% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

