575,646 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 575,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,791,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TFC Financial Management owned about 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $45.26. 159,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

