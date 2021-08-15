5,818 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $19,231,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $209.16. The company had a trading volume of 260,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

