5,885 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.21. 1,481,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $273.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

