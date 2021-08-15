599,594 Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 599,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 7.30% of Athlon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWET. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SWET stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.