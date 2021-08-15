$6.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post sales of $6.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.37 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $237.72 on Friday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

