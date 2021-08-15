60,850 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. 4,326,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

