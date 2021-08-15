$61.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce sales of $61.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.91 million to $61.83 million. Bill.com posted sales of $42.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $221.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,055.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,129. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $207.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -253.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.20. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.