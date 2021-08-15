63,896 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ryder System as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ryder System by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ryder System by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

