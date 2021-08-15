70,509 Shares in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ikena Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $63,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $57,999,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $21,188,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $9,181,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IKNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

