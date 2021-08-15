71,254 Shares in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LAKE opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

