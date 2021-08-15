72,955 Shares in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYTE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,892,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $15,543,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $11,304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $8,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYTE opened at $29.12 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

